Askari assures full co-operation to Sheikh Mujib

In a message published in the special issue of the Daily Ittefaq in connection with reception given in honour of the Awami League chief Sheikh Mujibur Rahman by the Dacca Chamber of Commerce and Industry Nawab Askari, who was a provincial Communication Minister under Ayub, said, "I have been glad to know of the reception arranged by the Dacca Chamber of Commerce and Industry in honour of our national leader and leader of the Awami League parliamentary party in the National Assembly Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. He has occupied a room in the heart of our people at an untold suffering and heavy sacrifice. His firm faith in his policy and unswerving devotion to the cause of the people have borne fruit.