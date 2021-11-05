AL units asked to get ready for any emergency

A meeting of the Dacca city Awami League Working Committee held at the party office yesterday reviewed the present political situation in the country and urged the units of the party of "get themselves ready for any eventuality."
Presided over by Mohammad Serajul Islam, an MPA-elect and vice-president of the Dacca city Awami League, the speakers of the meeting discussed the organisational matters specially in the light of present political situation.
The meeting in a resolution called for preparation for any emergency and readiness to sacrifice everything for the realisation of the Six-point and 11-point Programme.
The meeting in another resolution urged the Dacca municipality to stop all distress-warrants issued for non-payment of municipal taxes. It also expressed its concern over the increasing anti-social activities in the city and urged the Government to take necessary step in this regard.
The meeting was addressed, among others by Mr. Fazlul Karim, vice-president, Gazi Golam Mustafa, an MPA-elect and General Secretary, Mr. Mansur Ahmed, Organising Secretary, Mr. Abdur Rahim and Mr. Shakiluddin Mozumder of the City Awami League.
Source: MORNING NEWS, Monday, March 1, 1971