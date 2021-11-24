Yahya urged to hand over power to Sheikh Mujib

The Executive committee of the Dacca Chamber of Commerce and Industries yesterday by a resolution urged president Yahya to immediately withdraw martial law, convene the National Assembly and hand over power to Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The Dacca C.C.I. in its meeting in Dacca reiterated its complete faith in the leadership of Sheikh Mujib, and extended fullest co-operation and support of the business community during the critical "juncture of Bangla Desh.

The committee donated Rs. 10,000 to the families of those martyrs who lost their lives as a result of recent firings.