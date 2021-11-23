Yahya urged to convene NA session

Karachi, March 4 (PPI): The publicity secretary of Tehrik-e-Istiqlal, Karachi, Mr. N. Ismail Mavani, in a press statement yesterday urged president Gen. A.M. Yahya Khan to fix date for National Assembly session immediately to save Pakistan from destruction.

He said that it would not look sound that a definite time-limit was fixed for the framing of the constitution within 120 days but no definite date was fixed for the meeting of the National A. to frame the constitution.