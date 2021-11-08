Yahya calls conference in Dacca, Mujib says no

Rawalpindi, March 3 (APP) : The President General A.M. Yahya Khan today issued immediate, personal to 12 elected leaders of all parliamentary groups in the National Assembly to meet at Dacca on March 10 to solve the constitutional tangle.
A president house announcement said : "the president sees no reason why the National Assembly should not be able to meet within a matter of couple of weeks after the conference."
The following announcement has been made by the president's House:
" Persuant to the president's declaration of first March that he will do everything in his power to help the political leaders in achieving our common goal, he has issued immediate personal invitations to the elected leaders of all parliamentary groups in the National Assembly to meet at Dacca. In the light of Ashura falling on 8th March, the date for this conference has been fixed for 10th March.
The parliamentary group leaders invited for the conference are:
(1) Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Awami League.
(2) Mr. Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Pakistan People's Party.
(3) Khan Abdul Qayyum Khan, Pakistan Muslim League.
(4) Mian Monammad Muntaz Daultana, Council Muslim League.
(5) Maulana Mufti Mahmood, Jamiat -ul- Ulema-i-Islam.
(6) Khan Abdul Wali Khan, National Awami Party (Wali).
(7) Maulana Shah Ahmed Noorani, Jamiatul Ulema-e- Pakistan.
(8) Janab Abdul Ghafir Ahmed , Jamat-i-Islam.
(9) Mr. Mohammad Jamal Korefa, Pakistan Muslim League.
(10) Mr. Nurul Amin, Pakistan Democratic Party.
(11) Major General Janaldur representing MNAs elected from Tribul areas.
(12) Malik Jahangir Khan; representing MNAs elected from tribal Areas.
Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in a press statement issued yesterday rejected the invitation to attend the proposed conference of the political leaders convened in Dacca on Wednesday next.
Following is the text of this statement issued to the press on wednesday : "The radio announcement of a proposed invitation to political leaders to sit with the Government of Pakistan in a conference in Dacca on the 10th March 1971, coming as it does in the wake of widespread killing of unarmed civilian population in Dacca, Chittagong and other places of Bangladesh, while the blood of these martyrs on the street is hardly dry, while some of the dead are still lying unburied and hundreds are fighting death in the hospitals comes as a cruel joke.
" This is more so, since we are being called upon to sit with certain elements whose devious machinations are responsible for the death of innocent unarmed peasants, workers and students.
With military build up continuing with the harsh language at weapons still ringing in our ears, the invitation to a conference is in effect being made at gunpoint.
In these circumstances, the question of accepting such invitation does not arise.
"I therefore respect such an invitation."
