Yahya asked to meet Sheikh

Mr. Sirajul Hossain Khan general secretary of Purba Pakistan Sramik Federation issued the following statement in Dacca yesterday.

I strongly condemn theunprovoked firing and brutal killing of workers in the tongi industrial area by army and demand public trial and punishment for the officials responsible for this inhuman action.

I demand payment of adequate compensation for the martyrs and the injured workers. I must say that the blood of the martyr would not go in vain.