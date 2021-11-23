Two more Bengali bulletins from Dacca Radio

Dacca Beter Kendra has introduced two more Bengali news-bulletins in addition to its local evening bulletins from Thursday.
The bulletins will be on the air at 8-55 a.m. and 1.30 p.m. everyday. The duration of the bulletins will be five minutes each.
The noon bulletin was on the air from Thursday while the morning bulletin will be on the air from this morning.
It may be pointed out here the All Pakistan news bulletins in Bengali originate from Karachi. There are six Bengali news-bulletins.