Tikka Khan made MLA

Rawalpindi, March 9 (PPI), According to Martial Law Regulation No. 75 released by headquarters of chief Martial Law Administrator here today, Lt. General Tikka Khan, S.P. has been appointed Administrator, Marshal Law, Zone 'B' with effect from March 7, 1971.
Following is the text of Martial Law Regulation No. 75.
In Martial law Regulation No. 1is reconstituted by Martial Law Regulation No. 64, and as amended from time to time, in paragraph (1), in sub-paragraph (4), for clause (A), the following clause shall be substituted : (A) Zone 'B' Lt.General Tikka Khan S.Pk."