Tajuddin deplores press note, salutes brave people

Mr. Tajuddin said : "I salute the brave people of Bangladesh who are making history. By launching a massive movement, which derives its strength from the unprecedented unity of the people, they are heroically resisting the attempts of the ruling coterie to impose its will upon them by force. Bengalis in all walks of life, including all branches of government services, have responded magnificantly to our call to stand up and prove to the powers and to the people of the world that might is not right".