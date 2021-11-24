Tajuddin condemns killing of civilians

Mr. Tajuddin Ahmed general secretary of East Pakistan Awami League said here yesterday that unarmed civilians—workers, peasants and students are being moved down by military bullets in Dacca, Chittagong, Rajshahi, Khulna, Rangpur, Sylhet and other places in Bangladesh, reports APP.

In a statement here Mr. Tajuddin Ahmed said reports of casualties in thousands are pouring in from different parts of Bangladesh and added we cannot but condemn in the strongest terms such reprehensible conduct by personnel who are meant to use their arms only for the defence of the country against foreign aggressors.