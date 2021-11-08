Slogans break calm of Night

The calm of a curfew imposed night was broken by slogans for the second consecutive day yesterday from different parts of Dacca city. There were reports of firing and demonstrations.
Demonstrations were reported from Tejgaon, Kaoranbazar, Nakhalpara, Industrial Area, Malibagh and Nawabpur.
The hospital ambulances were seen moving in the streets. No official confirmation of any death was, however, available till the time going to the press.
At least 17 persons injured in firing either brought dead or died at the Dacca Medical College Hospital between Tuesday and yesterday afternoon. All of them had received bullet injuries. The persons who died at or were brought dead to Dacca Medical College Hospital were: Hanif (25). Faruq Ahmed (18), Abdul Huq (50) Humayan (25), Abdur Rashid (25) ,Eleven other persons were still unidentified. Dacca Medical College Hospital had admitted about 120 persons with bullet injuries.
Mitford Hospital admitted ten persons with bullet and gunshot injuries between Tuesday and Wednesday. Five of them were admitted yesterday. Five persons were admitted with injuries sustained in stabbing. Mitford Hospital admitted one person who was a victim at "bomb-blast". The person was brought from Nawabpur area.
Mitford Hospital gave first aid to 70 other persons who had received minor injuries.
Source: Morning News, 4 March '71