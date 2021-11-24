Responsibility disowned , PPP terms East Bengal reaction "Unwarranted"

Rawalpindi, March 5 (APP): The Pakistan People's Party will continue its struggle safeguarding the unity of Pakistan and the "forces for further development in the opposite direction shall be clearly on those who want to maintain exploitation." The PPP spokeman, Mr. Abdul Hafeez Pirzada said here this afternoon.

He was talking to newsmen after a meeting between president Yahya Khan and the PPP chairman Mr. Zulfiker Ali Bhutto.