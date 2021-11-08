Protest rallies in city

The announcement of postponement of the National Assembly session yesterday was followed by a wave of processions, demonstrations and rallies in Dacca city and its suburbs.

Processions and demonstration were also held in Narayanganj against the postponement, according to our Narayanganj correspondent.

Processions raising slogans against the postponement were brought out from different parts of the city. The processionists carrying lathis and iron rods paraded the thoroughfares held demonstration and meeting.

Students of different educational institutions including Dacca University boycotted their classes and brought out processions. The lawyers of the Dacca High Court, employees of diferent commercial firms and establishment and industrial workers also came out on the streets and held demonstrations against the postponement.