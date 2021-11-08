Postponement of NA termed undemocratic

The meeting called upon the oppressed people of Pakistan to be vigilant against the vested interests, reactionary forces and beware not to play into the hands of provocateurs and be angered by the elements who set one section of our beloved people against the other in the name of nation, nationalities, region and language, etc. Who are conspiring against the restoration of people's soverignty by impeding the framing of democratic and acceptable constitution.

The meeting further urged upon the Government to immediately rescind the order of postponement of NA session.

The meeting presided over by Arbab Sikander was also attended by NAP MNAs-elect who are here to attend the NA session.

The MNAs are Mr. Gaus Bijenjo Khan Bux, Mari, Ghulam Faruque, Amirjada Khan and Abdul Hai Baluch. Maj. Gen. (rtd.) Zilani also attended the committee meeting.