People congratulated for disapproval of NA postponement

Prof Ghulam Sarwar genaral secretary, Jamaat-e-Islami, Dacca, congratulated the people for their spontaneous disapproval of the postponemant of the Assembly session and urged upon the people's leaders to be cautious of the miscreants who resort to loot and arson, etc., taking advantage of circumstances, reports PPI.
Oli Ahad
Mr. Oli Ahad, general secretary Bangela National League, has taken serious exception to what he called the policy of gun-point suppression adopted by the administration to silence the voice of the seven crore Bengalees.
Ansar Ali
Advocate Ansar Ali, convener of the Uttar Bangla Prodesh Sangram Parishad has demanded the withdrawal of martial law from the country and transfer of power to the elected representatives of the people without delay.
Mukhlesuzzaman
Mr. Mukhlesuzzaman Khan, secretary general of Gono Aikya Andolon, yesterday called upon the president to convene the National Assembly session immediately in a week's time for solution of the National problems, says APP.