Parties, leaders protest postponement of NA

Khan A. Sabur, Secretary General, Pakistan Muslim League (Qayyum) last night announced his resignation from the membership as well as the secretaryship of the organisation as a mark of protest against the viewpoints expressed by the party chief Khan Abdul Qayyum on the postponement of the session of the National Assembly, reports APP.

Expressing his "surprise" about the sudden postponement of the National Assembly session Khan Sabur in a statement said: It would have been most logical if the prior concurrence of the leader of the majority party would have been obtained before announcement of such postponement. In the event of disagreement between different party leaders, the session could be adjourned in order to give an opportunity to arrive at a consensus, he added.

The former leader of the House in the National Assembly said, the authorities should have taken into consideration of all pros and cons before the Assembly session date was announced.

Referring to the present political situation Khan Sabur called upon all political leaders to exercise maximum restrain and evaluate the situation in consonance with the wellbeing of the country and their elector. Khan Sabur appealed to General Yahya Khan to announce the fresh date as early as possible so that the viewpoints of different parties and leaders could be ventilated on the floor of the Assembly and thereby helping to build up the public opinion.