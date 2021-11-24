Pak Govt. studying Nixon's policy speech

However, they pointed out the American president had not stated as to how the United States was going to remove the causes of hostility existence of basic disputes like Kashmir and Farrakka.

The observers also said it will be of interest to know as to what contributions the United States was willing to make to remove the reasons of hostility the continuance of basic disputes and their problems such as the Indian's arbitrary ban on flights by Pakistan planes over her territory.

The observers noted that while recognizing existence of hostility, the US president had made no mention of disputes which are responsible for unfriendly relations between Pakistan and India.

They said it would be natural for Pakistan to wish that president Nixon had also gone into the causes of the hostility.