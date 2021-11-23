Nurul Amin rejects offer

Mr. Nurul Amin, chief of Pakistan Democratic Party, while rejecting the invitation for the conference of the political leaders called by the president here on March 10 has urged upon the people to continue peaceful movement, reports APP.

In a statement he appealed to people not to deviate from the peaceful movement and to organise and co-operate with local committees to prevent acts of lawlessness committed on persons irrespective of caste, creed, local, or non-local.