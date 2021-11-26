No tele link with W. Wing

Bangladesh remained completely cut off from West Pakistan yesterday due to what was alleged non-cooperation of the telecommunication authorities in West Pakistan, reports PPI.

Although the local telegram office booked all press telegrams following the directive of Mujib, these could not be transmitted to the western wing because of what was said the closing down of transmission channel in West Pakistan. Consequently, all press telegrams for West Pakistan are heaped up in the local office and vice versa.

The news agencies operating here were totally ineffective, in so far as entire wing transmission of news by telegram over radio (TOR) was covered.

None could say when things would improve.