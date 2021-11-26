Mujib's Race Course speech broadcast

Dacca Betar Kendra resumed its transmission following an assurance from the authorities to the stuff that the full text of Mujib's Race Course speech will be broadcast on Monday morning. Dacca Beter Kendra was off the air during the third transmission on Sunday.

The recorded speech of Mujib was broadcast from the Dacca Station yesterday morning at 8-30 am. This was replayed by all the station in the province.