Mujib's conditions minimum and just, says Muzaffar

The Pakistan Association for the aged and Institute of Griatric Medicine has appealed to president General Yahya Khan to forthwith transfer power to frame a constitution, reports ENA.

In a meeting of the Association held in Dacca yesterday the senior citizens expressed their strong resentment against the killing of the unarmed people at Dacca and other places in East Pakistan.

They also recorded their grave concern over the fast deteriorating economic and political situation in the province and were of the opinion that only immediate transfer of power to the representatives of the people and lifting of marshal law could save the country from an utter disaster.