Mujib reiterates appeal for disciplined struggle

Mujib, yesterday reiterated his appeal for maintaining complete peace and discipline in their struggle for the realisation of the right of the 70 million people of Bangladesh.

Addressing a massive protest rally at Paltan Maidan Sheikh Mujib said, "Without discipline in movement you will only sacrifice life but will not be able to realise your demands."

The meeting held under joint sponsorship of East Pakistan Students League and the Jatiya Sramik League was organised to observe the day of National Mourning presided over by Nur-e-Alam Siddiqui; the rally was also addressed by Abdul Mannan of the Sramik League, Abdul Quddus Makhan of DUCSU and Shahjahan Siraj of EPSL.