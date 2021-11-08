Mujib deplores NA postponement calls for hartal today, tomorrow

APP adds : when asked whether he apprehended the arrests of his party members, Sheikh Mujib said that they were ready for any consequences. "My people are with me; let us hope for the best and prepare for the worst."

The Awami League chief said that he had given a programme up to March 7. My party, he said, had outhorised me to take any decision. In the parlimentary party meeting, he said the members renewed their oath which they had taken at mass rally at Race Course Maidan on January 3.

When he asked as to what he expects from the non-Bengali speaking people living in Bengal, the Awami League chief said, "They are the sons of the soil. They must join with the people here".

While making the statement Sheikh Mujib said that all MNAs-elect from Bengal were here for the session. All MNAs-elect from West Pakistan, except those belonging to parties of Mr. Bhutto and Mr. Qayyum Khan, had agreed to come to Dacca for the session. He said that democratic process had almost failed. The Assembly Session has been postponed only for the sentiment of the minority party. He said that " this was the product of deep-rooted conspiracy and we cannot allow this to go unchallenged".