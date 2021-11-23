Mujib congratulates heroic masses of Bangladesh

While the hartal is to continue on the 5th and 6th March from 6 p.m. to 2 p.m., it is necessary to extend the following exemptions :

1) Government and non-government offices where employees have not as yet been paid their salaries should function between 2-30 p.m. to 4-30 p.m. for the purpose only of disbursing salaries.

Banks should function within these hours (2-30 p.m. to 4-30 p.m.) for the purpose of cash transaction within Bangla Desh only including payment of salary cheques not exceeding Rs. 1500. No remittance should be effected outside Bangladesh through the State Bank or otherwise.

The State Bank should take necessary action in this connection.