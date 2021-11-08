Mujib calls for peace, disciplined struggle

The intervention was prompted by and intransigent minority group, which as the protector of vested interests of the western wing and their bureaucratic lackeys, had declared that the sitting should not be held except on terms dictated by them. They had even gone to the length of threatening a "deal with" other west wing representatives who dared to defy such dictations.

Such denial of the rights of the representatives of the majority of the people at the behest of the undemocratic minority is an intolerable insult to the people.

Since the people of Bangladesh would not submit to such dictation or intimidation, they are now sought to be confronted by force. It is tragic that planes which might have carried elected representatives of the western wing, should instead be engaged in lifting military personel and arms.

If these measures are intended to cowdown seventy million Bengalees, the spontneous demonstration of the will to resist displayed throughout Bangladesh since yesterday should prove to the world that Bengalees cannot be suppressed any more and that they are determined to be the free citizens of a free country. They will no longer tolerate being exploited as a colony or a market.