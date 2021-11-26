More foreigners leave Dacca

United Nations, March 9 (Reuter) Secretary General U.Thant yesterday authorise the United Nations Deputy Resident Representative in Dacca to evacuate U. N. staff and their dependents in East Pakistan, if necessary.

In a telegram to Here chart Fritz Wolft. a West German national U.Thant left it to him to take the final decision, a U.N. Spokesman here said.W

Herr wolff is the senior official in East Pakistan of the UN development programme, which has a number of technical assistance experts on duty there. The U.N. resident representative for Pakistan is based in Karachi.