Mahmud Ali, urges Yahya to sit with Mujib

Mr. Mahmud Ali, vice-president of the Pakistan Democratic Party yesterday urged president Yahya Khan to sit with Sheikh Mujib and resolve the question of transfer of power to the elected resprentatives of the people without any further dealy.
Mr. Mahmud Ali regretting the killing of the people in the current upsurge suggested that a hight powered Judicial inquiry body under the chairmanship of a High Count Judge be set up to enquire into excesses done and punish those responsible for it.