Jamaat urges transfer of power

Provincial Jamaat leaders in a meeting presided over by Ghulam Azam in Dacca yesterday reviewed the present political situation in the country and expressed the view that situation would not turn normal till power was transferred to the elected representatives of the people, reports PPI.
Oali Ahad calls on Mujib
Oali Ahad general secretary of the Bengal National League and Dewan Sirajul Hoque, general secretary of the Pakistan Mazdoor Federation called on Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at his Dhanmondi residence on Wednesday, and held an hour long discussion with the Awami League chief regarding country's political situations.