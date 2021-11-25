Four leaders of East Pakistan Students League and Dacca University Central Students Union in a joint statement yesterday called upon the people of Bangladesh to hoist black flags for an indefinite period atop residential houses, educational institutions, all sorts of transports, shops, commercial centres, government and non-government offices protest against the firing on the unarmed people in the current movement.

The signatories are Mr. Nur-e- Alam Siddiki, Mr. Shajahan Seraj, and A.S. M. Abdur Rab, and Abdul Kuddus Makhan.