Full support to Mujib's programme

A number of students and trade union leaders in separate statements issued in Dacca yesterday lent their support to the programmes announced by Mujib, at his Race Course address in which the Mujib has described the present movement as the struggle for emancipation and freedom.
The Central Executive Committee of East Pakistan Students Union (Matia Group) in a statement deplored the recent radio broadcast by the president of Pakistan in which he held the people of the province as well as its leadership responsible for the disturbances and firing.
The statement maintained that Mujib's Race Course announcement for struggle for emancipation and freedom "was just and correct in view of the indifferent attitudes of the administration regarding the legitimate demands of the province."
The EPSU, EPWAPDA support to Mujib's programme also.