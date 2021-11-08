Curfew in city

During these prohibited hours no person, other than those exempted above, is permitted to use the streets and roads. Any person disobeying this order is liable to arrest, or if he evades or resists arrests, is liable to be fired on."

Persons requiring passes in cases of necessity such as cases of childbirth or serious illness, should apply to D.S.A. M.L. at Hq DSAML, Gulshan Model Town Dacca/ Army Control Room at commissioner's office or to the D.C. Dacca, at Magistrate's Control Room at commissioner's office between 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

An official announcement said that the curfew was imposed in Dacca city following serious incidents of looting of shops, arson and killing in general in areas of Jinnah Avenue, Nawabpur Road and Thathari Bazar.

There was similar reports of violence from some other areas also.

Source: Morning News, 3 March '71