Complete hartal for third day

The people of Bangladesh government to resentment against the postponement of the National Assembly session as complete hartal was observed throughout the province for the third day on Thursday.

Awami League had given a call for a six day hartal from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. everyday to protest the postponement of the National Assembly session.

In response to the call given by Mujib for non-cooperation movement the persons manning the telegram section in the Postal Department. did not receive any telegram till 2 p.m. yesterday. They resumed duties after 2 p.m. The trains did not move. There were no domestic PIA flights.