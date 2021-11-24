Cinema artistes resent NA postponement

Thirty-three cinema artistes in a joint-statement issued on Friday resented the postponement of the National Assembly session.
They said that reactionary forces were creating impediments in the way of establishment of democracy in the country.
They have, therefore, decided to join their lots with the peasants, workers, labourers and other fighting people of Bangladesh.
The signatories to the statement included among others, Abdul Jabbar Khan, Khan Ataur Rahman, Iftekharul Alam, Mustafa, Anwar Hussain, Shabnam, Razzak, Rosy, Samad, Kabori, Azim, Sujata, Sultana Zaman, Mostafa, Suchanda and Zahir Raihan.