Call for united movement

Four leaders of Esst Pakistan Students League and Dacca University Central Students', Union High Command in joint a press statement yesterday called upon the people to counch a united movement in response to the programme announced by Mujib at his Race Course address in which Bangabandhu described the present struggle as the struggle for emancipation and freedom.
The student leaders further urged the people to resist the persons on group who would stand in the observance of the programme announced by Mujib.
Nur-e-Alam Siddiki, Shahjahan Seraj, A.S.M. Abdur Rab, Abdul Kuddus Makhan are the signatories.