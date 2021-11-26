Bhashani supports Mujib's struggle for emancipation

Bhashani asked the people to have faith in Mujib and added if the administration did not concede the demand for the emancipation and freedom by March 25. "Mujib and I will launch a joint movement as we did in 1952 on language issue."

Bhashani was bitterly critical of the postponement of the National Assembly, simply because a minority party had demanded such an action.

He maintained that the way the National Assembly session had been deferred was against all cannons and principles of democracy. The action had no parallel in the history of the democratic countries.