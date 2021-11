A protest rally of the Bangla Chatra League held at the University Bhattola yesterday called upon Sheikh Mujib, Maulana Bhashani, Mr. Ataur Rahman and Prof. Muzaffar Ahmed to launch a united movement immediately.

Presided over by Sheikh Harunur Rashid, the meeting was addressed by Mosharraf Hossain, Saidur Rahman Sayed, Kamalur Rahim, Enamul Haq and Joynal Abedin.