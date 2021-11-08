Asghar to meet Bhutto, Mujib

Rawalpindi, March 3 (APP) : Air Marshal (Retd) Asghar will shortly meet P.P. chairman Bhutto and Mujib in a bid to resolve the constitutional impasse, tehrik soures said here today.
The retired Air Marshal is leaving here tomorrow for Karachi where he intends to meet Bhutto. He will then fly to Dacca to meet SK. Mujib, the sourses said. The tehrik chief earnestly believed that it was the bounden duty of every patriot at the present national crisis to bring the two major political parties close to each other for framing a constitution for the country.
They said the retired Air Marshal was not taking any formula with him nor would he suggest any. His meetings with leaders of the two major political parties would be a modest effort to save the country from confusion, bloodshed and disintegration, they added.
The retired Air Marshal plans to hold discussions with leaders of other political parties also in this connection.
Source: Morning News, 4 March '71