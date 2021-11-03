সংবাদপত্র
Students Rally Today
The Dacca City Unit of the Chhatra Sangha will hold a students' rally at 11 a.m. today at the University Battala in support of holding the ensuing session of the National Assembly on Schedule and to "face the conspiracies of the vested interests against transfer of power to the elected representatives of the people."
Source: MORNING NEWS, Monday, March 1, 1971
