Reasonable suggestions will be accepted : Mujib

In an oblique reference to the PPP chief, Mr. Bhutto, Sheikh Mujib said, "they with 83 members are threatening not to come here". What if I with my 160 members do not go?" he said.

He said that the members of the National Assembly have been elected by the people for framing the constitution and not for giving any assurance to anyone. The Awami League cannot give any assurance on the Six-points, because, he reminded, the Six-points had now become the property of seven crore people.

The Awami League chief said that problems could not be solved by demanding prior assurance. Awami League had placed Six-points not only for Bengal. "What we want for Bengalees, we want the same for Sindhis, Baluchis, Pathans and Punjabs."