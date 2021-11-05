সংবাদপত্র
Mujib meets Ahsan
Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the Awami League president, yesterday evening had an unscheduled meeting with the East Pakistan Governor, Vice Admiral S. M. Ahsan, at the Governor's House, reports APP.
The talk, lasting for about an hour, was the third in the series, the earlier two rounds having been held on Friday last on the Governor's return from Rawalpindi.
Source: MORNING NEWS, Monday, March 1, 1971
