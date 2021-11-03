Constitution in line with verdict of people urged

The quantum of regional autonomy should be clearly spelled out in the Constitution with Central Government managing defence, foreign affairs (political) and currency, EPNAP suggested. All other subjects should rest in the federating units which should have all other powers.

The meeting was held to protest against the "conspiracy of the vested interests" against the transfer of power to the elected representatives.

The meeting which started about 90 minutes behind schedule was addressed by Prof. Muzaffar Ahmed, Syed Altaf Hussain, Mr. Jiten Ghosh, Mr. Saifuddin Ahmed Manik, Mrs. Matia Chowdhury and EPSU president Nurul Islam.

EPNAP suggested a uni-cameral legislature but with enough provision to safeguard the interest of the minority units of the federation.