Bhutto, other W. Pak MNAs urged to attend NA
Maulana Nuruzzaman, president Islamic Republic Party, has appealed to Mr. Bhutto, chairman People's Party and other M. N. A.s elect from West Pakistan, to take a realistic attitude to attend the National Assembly, reports APP.
He said the people should know the minds of the representative through parliamentary methods of co-operation and fair understanding. He said that Mr. Bhutto should not take on himself the brunt of the consequences of absence from the National Assembly to be held on March 3.
"East Pakistan have already been forced to form an adverse opinion about Mr. Bhutto and it is for him to prove his bonafides in favour of framing a constitution on the decision of the members in Assembly, he added.
Source: MORNING NEWS, Monday, March 1, 1971
