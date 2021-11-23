MORNING NEWS
Yahya urged to convene NA session
Karachi, March 4 (PPI): The publicity secretary of Tehrik-e-Istiqlal, Karachi, Mr. N. Ismail Mavani, in a press statement yesterday urged president Gen. A.M. Yahya Khan to fix date for National Assembly session immediately to save Pakistan from destruction.
He said that it would not look sound that a definite time-limit was fixed for the framing of the constitution within 120 days but no definite date was fixed for the meeting of the National A. to frame the constitution.
Mr. Ismail Mavani further said that after the postponement of the date for an indefinite period, the fear of disintegration of Pakistan was being visualised by the people due to the grave situation and happenings in East Wing of Pakistan.
KRP chief meets Mujib
Mr. A.S.M. Mofakher chairman of the Khilafat-e- Rabbani party met the Awami League chief Mr. Sheikh Mujib at his Dhanmondi residence yesterday (Thursday) afternoon. They were together for about 40 minutes and discussed the political situation now obtaining in the country. After the talks Mr. Mofakher in a statement said that their discussions were held in a cordial atmosphere. He further said at this critical juncture of our history all of us should try to work together.
DU teachers criticise Dacca Daily
Fifty-four teachers of the Dacca University in a joint statement issued on Thursday criticised the role of a local English daily.
The paper, according to the teachers, painted a picture of lawlessness and anarchy in the province. The paper, the teachers said, made derogatory remarks about the people who demonstrated and protested spontaneously against the decision of the postponement of the session of the National Assembly.
The signatories to the statement included Prof. A.B.M. Habibullah, Prof. Muzaffar Ahmed Chowdhury, Dr. Khan Sarwar Murshid , Dr. Serajul Isalm Choudhury, Prof. Nur Mohammad Miah.
