Yahya calls conference in Dacca, Mujib says no

Rawalpindi, March 3 (APP) : The President General A.M. Yahya Khan today issued immediate, personal to 12 elected leaders of all parliamentary groups in the National Assembly to meet at Dacca on March 10 to solve the constitutional tangle.

A president house announcement said : "the president sees no reason why the National Assembly should not be able to meet within a matter of couple of weeks after the conference."

The following announcement has been made by the president's House:

" Persuant to the president's declaration of first March that he will do everything in his power to help the political leaders in achieving our common goal, he has issued immediate personal invitations to the elected leaders of all parliamentary groups in the National Assembly to meet at Dacca. In the light of Ashura falling on 8th March, the date for this conference has been fixed for 10th March.