Workers urged to follow AL directives

Artistes call on officials

A delegation of the Bikhubdhu Shilpi Samity met the joint secretary of ministry of information posted in Dacca on Tuesday.

The members of the delegation discussed with him the preconditions laid down by artistes for participation in radio and television programmes.

The joint secretary, according to press release issued by Mrs. Laila Arjumand Banu, has assured the artistes that efforts will be made to fulfil the preconditions.

The deputationists later met the radio and television authorities .