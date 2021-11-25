MORNING NEWS
Workers asked to resume duties
Three leaders of Jatiya Sramik League in a joint statement issued in Dacca yesterday called upon the industrial workers all over the province to join in their respective duties from Tuesday next, in accordance with the call given by Mujib.
They also asked the mills and factory owners to provide the wages to the workers for the last hartal period.
The signatories are M. Shah Jahan V.P., Mr. Abdul Manan GS. and M.Ruhul Amin Bhuiyan, J.S. of the Jatiya Sramik League.
