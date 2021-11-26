MORNING NEWS
Widespread response to non-cooperation call
In response to a call of non-cooperation by Mujib, the Awami League chief, the provincial secretariat, other Government establishments including the autonomous corporations and business houses did not function on Tuesday.
Of the autonomous corporations, EPWAPDA was allowed to maintain the power supply and EPADC was permitted to sell fertilizer and diesel for power pumps. The other sections of these corporations did not work.
There was not a single goal inside the secretariat yesterday. The otherwise busy autonomous corporations which hum with activities were deserted yesterday. Scheduled banks and also the State Bank transacted business from 9 a.m. to 12-30 p.m. yesterday.
No courts including the High Court sat on Tuesday.
The two posh hotels in the city did not charge taxes from the customers.
The united and awakened people of Bangladesh followed the directives of the Awami League chief to protest against the killing of unarmed civilians all over the province and to demand immediate transfer of power to the elected representatives of the people.
Black flags continued to fly atop all public, private and residential buildings and on all moving vehicles as a mark of protest against the killing and mourn the deaths.
All communication system including road, railway and river-transports functioned normally within Bangla Desh. The employees in PIA did not attend duties resulting in suspension of all domestic flights. The Dacca Airport, which is being managed by the uniformed persons handled only some inter-wing and international flights.
The Postal and Telephone and Telegraph Departments within Bangla Desh resumed functioning from yesterday in accordance with the directives of the Banga Bandhu.
