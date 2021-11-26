Widespread response to non-cooperation call

There was not a single goal inside the secretariat yesterday. The otherwise busy autonomous corporations which hum with activities were deserted yesterday. Scheduled banks and also the State Bank transacted business from 9 a.m. to 12-30 p.m. yesterday.

No courts including the High Court sat on Tuesday.

The two posh hotels in the city did not charge taxes from the customers.

The united and awakened people of Bangladesh followed the directives of the Awami League chief to protest against the killing of unarmed civilians all over the province and to demand immediate transfer of power to the elected representatives of the people.