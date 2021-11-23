MORNING NEWS
Wali NAP criticises postponement of women's election
Karachi, March 4 (APP): The working committee of the Pakistan National Awami Party (Wali Gr.) which concluded its meeting recently in Dacca criticised the Election Commission's directive postponing elections for the reserved seats for women in the National Assembly from west wing.
The meeting also criticised the postponement of the National Assembly session and urged president General Yahya to rescind his order in the larger interest of integrity and solidarity of Pakistan.
