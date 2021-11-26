Wali Khan hails Bhutto's decision

Karachi, March 9 (APP) : Khan Abdul Wali Khan, chief of the National Awami party (Reguisitionists) said here to-night that he would leave Karachi for Dacca to meet Mujib and discuss political situation with him.

Wali, who returns here today from London often about a three week stay there for his eye treatment, was talking to newsmen at the Cantonment Railway Station before leaving for Peshawar.