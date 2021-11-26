MORNING NEWS
Wali Khan hails Bhutto's decision
Karachi, March 9 (APP) : Khan Abdul Wali Khan, chief of the National Awami party (Reguisitionists) said here to-night that he would leave Karachi for Dacca to meet Mujib and discuss political situation with him.
Wali, who returns here today from London often about a three week stay there for his eye treatment, was talking to newsmen at the Cantonment Railway Station before leaving for Peshawar.
He hailed Mr. Bhutto's decision to attend the ensuing session of the NA and said that the PPP had endorsed the NAP's stand that the assembly was proper forum to discuss the constitutional matters if you don't go to the N.A. you are indirect supporting those which want to abstract the transfer of power to the people's elected representtatives, he added.
Mr. Wali Khan was given a warm send off at the station by his party workers.
