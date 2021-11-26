MORNING NEWS
Tajuddin deplores press note, salutes brave people
In a statement issued in Dacca Mr. Tajuddin said that "it not only grossly underestimates the casualties, but callously suggests that 172 dead and 352 injured are not so high as to justify a horror and condemnation, that the widespread firing upon unarmed civilians has evoked not only within Bangladesh but among right-thinking people everywhere.
Mr. Tajuddin said : "I salute the brave people of Bangladesh who are making history. By launching a massive movement, which derives its strength from the unprecedented unity of the people, they are heroically resisting the attempts of the ruling coterie to impose its will upon them by force. Bengalis in all walks of life, including all branches of government services, have responded magnificantly to our call to stand up and prove to the powers and to the people of the world that might is not right".
I deplore the motivated allegation that firing has been done by police and E.P.R. This allegation is being made for the ulterior purpose of creating misunderstanding between the Bangalies today. The Bengali people are fully united and such attempts at creating misunderstanding will not succeed.
